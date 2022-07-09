Minister opens foreign language centre

PESHAWAR – The KP Department of Higher Education has opened the first foreign language centre of its kind in Peshawar.

It was formally inaugurated by Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash in Gulbahar area, Peshawar on Friday. The centre, run by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Foundation, will provide language learning services to youth in Peshawar.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Provincial Minister Kamran Bangash said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has the first language centre of its kind at the government level. He added that in the first phase, English, Turkish, Chinese, German and Japanese will be taught. He said that the process of learning foreign languages would also start in the other four divisional headquarters of the province. We will provide foreign language learning services to the youth at very low cost, Kamran told.

Provincial minister further said that the foreign language centre would work to make the students adaptable to the international market while the process of teaching other skills to girls and boys in the same centre would be started soon. He said that foreign language centres are being set up in Malakand Division, Dera Ismail Khan Division and Hazara Division. He emphasised that students benefit from the foreign language centre.

Mentioning the progressive vision of KP CM Mahmood Khan, Kamran Bangash said that thanks to the tireless efforts of KP CM, new development projects are being completed in every department.

The province is on the path of development. “People are our real asset and investing in them is our priority,” he said.