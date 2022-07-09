More Pakistani students to return to China for studies

Following the return of the first batch of Pakistani students to China, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has started registering “remaining students” who wish to resume their on-campus in China, says a report published by Gwadar Pro on Saturday.

The first batch of 90 Pakistani students studying in Chinese universities returned to China via a special chartered flight on June 19-20.

They were stranded in Pakistan due to COVID-19. Now HEC has advised the remaining students to register their information at the commission website.

The students have been advised to fill in correct, reliable, and accurate information until July 21, 2022.

“The information will be shared with the Chinese authorities for further procedure and verification of the submitted information,” Gwadar Pro reported an official statement.

The students are asked to provide information about their province and city of residence in Pakistan, degree/course, degree/course start and completion dates, scholarship name, university/institutions in China, and their date of arrival in Pakistan.

They will also provide information about why they are joining their institutions.

The students will also provide complete data about Covid-19 vaccination and booster doses.

Those who have taken Sinopharm, Sinovac, Cansino-Bio, Sputnik, or AstraZeneca vaccines are eligible to travel to China.

 

