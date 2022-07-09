Murtaza Wahab says drainage process underway in low-lying areas

KARACHI – Karachi Administrator, Sindh governments Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that drainage process was underway in low lying areas.

“Wherever there were choking points in storm drains, they have been reopened. The condition of storm drains is better and pumps and heavy machinery are being used for drainage of storm water,” the Administrator expressed these views while visiting different parts of the city till 4 pm on Friday.

Officers of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, District Municipal Corporations, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board were also present on the occasion. On the direction of Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, pumps have been installed in Metropole, Shereen Jinnah Colony, Kharadar, Shaheen Complex, PIDC and other areas so that drainage process could continue. He visited different areas of Lee Market, Kharadar and Chakiwara in Lyari and reviewed the situation arising out of the rains.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed to expedite drainage process in Empress Market, Numaish, Gurmundar and adjacent areas. During his visit to Linesaria, People’s Chowrangi, Kashmir Road and Khudadad Colony, the Administrator directed the staff deployed on thr roads to perform their duties round the clock so that any obstruction in drainage would be rectified immediately. On the occasion of his visit to Tariq Road, Char Minar Chowrangi, Bahadurabad and adjoining areas he directed to deploy City Wardens to restore the flow of traffic on these roads during the rainy season. Administrator Karachi said that drainage of water in Gujjar Nullah and other small nallas is in progress. “Garbage is being continuously removed from the drains,” he added

On the occasion of his visit to KDA Chowrangi, Nagan Chowrangi and adjoining areas, Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem briefed the Administrator Karachi about the drainage works and informed that the officers and staff of DMC Central are present on the roads and are continuously working.

He said that due to heavy rains in Surjani Town area of Central District, water has accumulated which is being continuously pumped out. MD Sindh Solid Waste Management Zubair Channa directed the staff on the occasion to clean up the area immediately after drainage.

The Administrator Karachi said that the Meteorological Department has forecast rains during the Eid days, so the concerned officers and staff should be vigilant and be on the streets to perform their duties. He said that he would personally visit the city during these days of Eid to review the works.