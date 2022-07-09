Nation to celebrate Eidul Azha tomorrow with religious fervour

The Nation will celebrate Eidul-Azha on Sunday with religious fervour to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the well-being of the Ummah and the progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid prayers’ congregations will be held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages.

Ulema, in their sermons of Eid, will highlight the significance of the philosophy of great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

People will offer a sacrifice of animals to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

Federal and Provincial governments have chalked out an elaborate security arrangement across the country to ward off untoward incidents.

Civic authorities of different cities and towns have also made special arrangements for the disposal of offal and other solid waste during the three days of Eid.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and Governor Muhammad Baleegh ur Rehman are expected to offer Eid prayer in Lahore. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will offer Eid-ul-Azha prayer at Naudero tomorrow.

Acting Governor Balochistan Jan Muhammad Jamali and Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo will celebrate Eid in Quetta.