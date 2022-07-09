No differences in party: Chaudhry Shujaat

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) party head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Saturday said that there are no differences in the party.

While talking to media in Islamabad, he said that even a father and a son can have ideological differences.

He regretted that in Pakistan “non-issues were made to look like issues”.

Chaudhry Shujaat asked whether somebody had ever heard him speak against his cousin and Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. “And neither has he (Pervaiz) ever uttered a word against me,” he said.

The PML-Q supremo said that he meets Pervaiz Elahi daily. While he added that the two will together offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers.

While talking about issues of Kashmir, he said, “We all should work together for Kashmir.”