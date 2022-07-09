Over 35 bodies received by Edhi in past six months

LARKANA-Over 35 unknown bodies of persons have been received in the past six months in Larkana many of them having torture marks. It is suspected that they might have been tortured over political rivalry or property issues. It must be mentioned here that four bodies were recovered in a single day recently which not only astonished the district administration but also Edhi Centre administration. It was reported to be drug addicts but the Edhi authorities suspected that many of the bodies had torture marks on their bodies which might have been carried out by their opponents. The bodies were received by Edhi through the various police stations. Haji Salim, Regional Head of the Edhi Centres, Larkana, revealed when a newsman contacted him that those bodies include the body of a 45-year-old man, which was received on 2nd January 2022 from the limits of Market Police Station (PS), the body of 50-year-old recovered from Dari PS, the body of 40 years man recovered from Civil Lines PS, 50-year body of a man recovered from the limits of Civil Lines on 8th April, another body recovered from Civil Lines of 60 yeard man. He said final rites were performed by them and all were laid to rest in Dodai graveyard. He said some bodies of alleged drug users were also received which also was a negligence of district administration because narcotics and contraband was openly sold in every nook and corner of Larkana district.

He said they waited for the heirs of the bodies and if nobody arrived, the bodies were buried in the graveyard. He said after burial, if any heir reached, they had to fulfill legal formalities.

He said NADRA biometric verification facilities of the bodies are available in other cities but in Larkana it has not yet been made available, which also needs to be established forthwith so that bodies could be identified quickly.