PAC Revelations

On Thursday, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) sent a recommendation to PM Shehbaz Sharif for the removal of former justice (retired) Javed Iqbal, as the chairman of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances following the disturbing revelations during the meeting. The allegations levelled against Mr Iqbal point toward serious abuse of power and multiple accounts of harassment and abuse against women.

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances was established in 2011 and Iqbal, who was also the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) until recently, has been heading it since then. Mr Iqbal was summoned to appear before the PAC on Thursday, however, he did not show up and instead sent a letter to the committee stating that he would come after Eid. This is surprising considering the serious nature of the allegations. Nonetheless, it is good to see the PAC chair issue a warning of arrest if he does not make it to the next meeting.

During the PAC meeting, Tayyaba Gul—whose video with the former NAB chairman surfaced in 2019—narrated her painful and gut-wrenching experience of abuse and harassment. In her statement, she alleged that NAB officials stripped her naked, made videos and filed cases when she refused to comply with Iqbal’s “demands”. In addition to this, Ms Gul’s family was also harassed and tortured, particularly her husband. In addition to Mr Iqbal, some very high-profile names have come to the fore as part of this controversy which includes NAB Lahore DG retired Maj Shahzad Saleem, Kashif Masroor, Imran Dogar and several others. The owner of a private news channel and the former prime minister’s principal secretary, Azam Khan have also been implicated in this horrifying scandal.

Ms Gul’s testimony points towards predatory behaviour on the part of Mr Iqbal, who sought to exploit the circumstances of vulnerable and desperate individuals while heading the missing persons commission. These allegations paint a vivid and horrifying picture of what was going on under the garb of accountability over the past several years. These are not unfounded rumours as video proof has also emerged. This matter must be thoroughly investigated given the magnitude of the allegations as it raises multiple questions over the whole accountability enterprise which was being headed by an alleged predator.

Rightly so, the PAC Chairman has also directed the NAB chairman to file a reference about the Malam Jabba scandal and reopen investigations into the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), the Billion Tree Tsunami and the Bank of Khyber scandals. These revelations raise serious questions about the motivation of the cases being pursued against the opposition under the previous administration and also how it sought to shield itself from accountability. Furthering accountability and weeding out corruption was the core agenda of the PTI government, considering how it failed to do much in the foreign policy and economic arena, and it appears that it might have serious questions to answer on this front as well.