Pakistan desires to further cement ties with UAE, Qatar

PM extends Eid greetings to UAE president, Qatar Amir

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister’ Shehbaz Sharif spoke to President of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani separately on phone on Friday and conveyed warm greetings on the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He also extended best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of the UAE. Reaffirming the fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE, the two leaders reiterated their mutual commitment to further expand and diversify special bilateral relations.

The President of the UAE reciprocated the greetings from the Prime Minister and extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan on this occasion.

The Prime Minister extended a cordial invitation to the UAE President to visit Pakistan, which Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed accepted.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close fraternal ties for five decades that are rooted firmly in common belief and shared values and culture. The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments.

While talking to Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the Prime Minister also conveyed his best wishes to the brotherly people of Qatar.

The Emir of Qatar warmly reciprocated the greetings and extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan. Both the leaders expressed satisfaction over the excellent state of bilateral relations and resolved to carry forward the robust political and economic cooperation that exists between the two countries. The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact and work together on all issues of common interest. Qatar and Pakistan enjoy close and cordial relations rooted firmly in shared faith, mutual understanding and commonality of interests. Qatar is home to 200,000 Pakistani diaspora that is playing a positive role in the development of State of Qatar.