News Desk

Pakistan Navy continues relief operations in rain-hit areas of Balochistan

Pakistan Navy continues relief operations in remote coastal areas of Balochistan affected by recent rains and floods.

According to Pakistan Navy, in Windar dozens of people trapped in the floodwaters were evacuated.

Pakistan Navy is also providing rations and other necessities of life in the affected areas.

The Pakistan Navy set up medical camps in different areas where people were provided treatment and medical facilities.

Pakistan Navy personnel also assisted locals in cleaning standing water in different areas.

The spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy said we are striving to provide all possible assistance to the people of the coastal areas in this hour of need.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM Shehbaz felicitates President Erdogan on Eidul-Azha

National

Ahsan Iqbal refuses to take action against family insulted him at a restaurant

National

By-polls in Punjab can change the political landscape: Sh Rasheed

Islamabad

Pak-Bahrain close ties provide opportunities for deeper cooperation: PM

National

No differences in party: Chaudhry Shujaat

Lahore

CM Punjab directs for comprehensive arrangements for cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha

Islamabad

Rana Sanaullah complains to army chief about drugs case against him

Lahore

CTD Punjab arrests six alleged terrorists

Lahore

Fayyaz Chohan claims receiving threatening call from ‘unknown number’

Islamabad

Met office predicts monsoon rain during Eid holidays

1 of 8,554

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More