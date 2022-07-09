News Desk

Pakistan reports 732 coronavirus cases, 7 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported seven deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,542,377. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,420 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 732 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 22,568 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 732 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 3.24 percent.

