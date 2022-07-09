News Desk

Pakistan training session in Sri Lanka cancelled citing political tension

The training session of the Pakistan cricket team for Saturday has been called off due to the political tension in Sri Lanka as the Lankan police imposed a curfew in some areas of Colombo ahead of violent protests against the government.

As per sources, due to the anti-state protests in the capital, the Sri Lankan government ordered to impose of a curfew. The team was advised to stay at the hotel.

It should be noted that the Pakistan cricket team is in Sri Lanka to play two-match Test series against the Sri Lankan cricket team.

The first match of the series is scheduled from July 16 to 20 in Galle while the second is from July 24 to 28 in Colombo.

