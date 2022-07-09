Past in Perspective

To drop into being means to recognize your interconnectedness with all life, and with being itself. Your very nature is being part of larger

and larger spheres of wholeness.

–Jon Kabat-Zinn

In Utah lies the single most massive living organism known to mankind, the Pando. It covers an area of 106 acres on the southwest bank of Fish Lake and each Tree represents a root that has grown out and expanded from the ground. The entire forest-like organism is interconnected and remains one of the most precious marvels of the world. However, now it is dying from within and is expected to either shrink of completely eliminate itself within the next 10 years. The cause for this is that baby trees are often eaten by deer and cattle at a rate that is much too fast for the tree to regenerate itself. Most of the trees that are living are hundreds of years old and there is no generation to follow them. So once they die, the Pando might not exist entirely.