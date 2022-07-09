Our Staff Reporter

PHC seeks comments on petition against amendment to LG law

Peshawar    –   Peshawar High Court (PHC) has sought reply from advocate general of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the bench accepted for hearing, a petition challenging amendment to   KP Local Government Act 2022.

The petitioner, Mayor Mardan Himayatullah Mayar appeared before the court himself and informed the bench comprising Justice Ibrahim Khan and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim that the amendment has made changes to the powers of chairmen and mayors.

The petitioner said, through the amendment to KP Local Government Act 2022, the provincial government has been empowered to control not only the funding,  but also directly control the municipal services, which have always been under the  LG representatives.

The petition said the amendment is a hurdle in the transfer of power to the local elected representatives of the masses.

