PMD forecasts rain, thundershower in various parts of country

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecast rain and wind-thundershower in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Lower Sindh, and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

While issuing a warning, the spokesperson of PMD said, heavy falls might generate flooding in local Nullahs of Lasbela, Naseerabad, Gwadar, Panjgur, Turbat, Awaran, Barkhan, Quetta, Bolan, Kohlu, Potohar region, northeast and central Punjab.

In Punjab, he said rain and wind-thundershower is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Bahawalnagar. While heavy falls are also likely in the Pothohar region, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, and Mandi Bahauddin.

The spokesperson said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, hot and humid weather is anticipated in most districts of the province. However, rain wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls are expected in Swat, Buner, Malakand, Dir, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Shangla, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Kurram, Kohat, Waziristan, Bannu, and D.I.Khan.

Heavy falls are also likely in Mardan, Peshawar, Nowshera, Haripur, and surrounding areas during the same period.

He said that in Sindh province, partly cloudy weather is predicted in most districts of the province with rain wind-thundershower in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpur Khas, and Sanghar.”

He said that in Balochistan, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, rain wind-thundershower is likely in Khuzdar, Kalat, Quetta, Dalbandin, Muslim Bagh, Lasbella, Panjgur, Awaran, Kharan, Zhob, Barkhan, Kohlu, Naseerabad, Makran, Turbat, and Gawadar.

Rain with wind-thundershower is also expected in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Heavy falls are likely in Kashmir during the period.