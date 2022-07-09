Our Staff Reporter

Police foils drugs smuggling attempt, arrested seven

MUZAFFARGARH    –    Police foiled an attempt of drugs smuggling in South Punjab and busted an Inter-province drug dealer  gang on Friday.

According to DSP Circle Imran Rasheed, two notorious drug dealers were smuggling drugs from Balochistan to South Punjab. The police team of City Muzaffargarh police stopped a truck and recovered 62 kilograms Hashish from different parts of the truck. The police have arrested seven dealers including Saleem Shah, Habib Ullah, Shahid Mureed, Muhammad Shahid, Abid,  Dildar Hussain and Khursheed Ahmed.

The DSP added that the gang was involved in drugs smuggling and case has been registered against them.

He urged masses to inform police in case of any illegal activity around them and added that the name of informed would not be disclosed.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

6th martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani observed

National

One million Muslims pray at Arafat, marking climax of Hajj

Multan

Domestic, international flights to be increased for Multan: Kh Saad

Lahore

ECP to hold transparent by-elections:  Spokesperson

International

Israel PM, defence minister talk to Abbas ahead of Biden visit

Islamabad

Pakistan desires to further cement ties with UAE, Qatar

Business

Pakistan repays massive $9.436b on account of debt servicing in nine months

Islamabad

Green Presidency Initiative excellent precedent for country: President Alvi

Business

LCCI office-bearers meet foreign minister, stress on need of trade diplomacy

Business

MoF announces strategy to release funds for recurrent budget

1 of 9,348

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More