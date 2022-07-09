Police take measures for security on Eid

ABBOTTABAD – Hazara Police Friday took measures to maintain the law and order situation in Hazara Division on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police Mirwais Niaz while directing District Police Officers (DPOs) of the region said that use all resources to ensure comprehensive security arrangements in the division.

He said best arrangements should be made for police patrolling in bazaars, shopping malls and other places, adding, strict action must be taken against the violators of aerial firing ban.

Talking about tourists, Mirwais Niaz said that Hazara police welcome them coming to the region. He also requested the tourists to fully prepare their vehicles to avoid any untoward situation during the travel, the tourist destinations of Hazara region are mountainous so tourists are advised to travel with vigilance.

Talking about the traffic on the eve of Eid ul Adha, he said that all district police officers should do their best to improve the flow of traffic. Instruct the traffic in-charges of your districts to formulate the best traffic plan so that traffic problems can be overcome, and also deploy tourist police at tourist destinations and highways to provide security as well as guidance to tourists, DIG instructed.

He said that the additional police force should be deployed to assist the traffic police during Eid to remove traffic obstructions. The sale and purchase of sacrificial animals except in designated places are prohibited by the district administrations in the division.

DIG Hazara ordered increased police patrols in the bazaars of major cities in Hazara to help protect the people.

He directed the DPOs to provide security for Eid prayers at all major mosques and Eid venues across Hazara on the day of Eid days and to ensure police deployment at all mosques.