Prices of roti and naan increased in district

Rawalpindi-In an unprecedented move, the price of tandoori roti has been increased in the district following a surge in flour rates in the market.

The tandoori roti’s price jumped from Rs 12 to Rs 15 and from Rs 18 to Rs 20 for Naan while paratha and kultcha are being sold at Rs 40 and Rs 30 respectively.

Apart from this, the naanbais are allegedly selling less weight roti and naan. Unfortunately, the district government and brigades of special price magistrates are not taking action against the act. The Naanbai Association has written a letter to district government about the increase in the roti and naan prices, according to a representative of association. Citizens protested against the increase in prices of roti and naan on the other hand.

Talking to The Nation on Friday, Nadim, a driver by profession, said that the naanbais have raised the price of roti, naan, paratha and kulcha from Rs 3 to Rs 8 across the district. He said that the naanbais had been receiving extra money from consumers without any notification regarding price hike by the district government.

Another citizen namely Akmal Shehzad said that the naanbais had recently jacked up prices of naan and rotis and now again they are violating the laws and rate lists fixed by the government. He said that no officer of district government is paying heed to the maladies of public buying roti and naan on high prices.

Many other citizens registered their strong protest over increase in prices of naan and roti and demanded of the government to take action against the naanbais for fleecing the consumers.

“We have been receiving a 20-kilogram flour bag at Rs 1,500 contrary to its previous price. The super fine flour is also available on very high rates,” said a naanbai while talking to The Nation. The price of roti was only raised after an increase in flour prices, he added. He lamented that the government has failed in controlling price hike while doubling the miseries of masses.

Likewise, vendors and shopkeepers are also selling milk and yogurt on high rates. They attributed the increase in price of commodities to high prices of petrol and electricity. Milk is being sold out in market at Rs 150 per litre while yogurt is available at Rs 170 per kg.

“What do we do? Government has increased prices of petroleum and electricity tariff,” said a milk seller.

While citizens rejected the hike in prices of milk and yogurt and asked the deputy commissioner to initiate legal action legal action against the shopkeepers involved in overcharging shopkeepers.