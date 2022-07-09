Public Transport

After multiple postponements this past week, the Green and Blue metro bus service has finally been inaugurated by PM Shehbaz Sharif. Connecting Bhara Kahu and Koral to Pims, the bus service is a great initiative that will enable countless individuals to save up on transportation costs, and eliminate unnecessary traffic on the roads. While fully operational now, the service is missing essential features like bus stops and designated corridors which the government must focus on completing soon. Without these, the initiative remains incomplete.

The Green and Blue Line metro bus service project was announced back in 2017 and the objective was to complete it by 2018. Years later, PM Shehbaz Sharif finally inaugurated the public facility after multiple last-minute delays. The buses connect Bhara Kahu and Koral to Pims and are scheduled to operate for most of the day. Considering that these routes did not have a metro station, nor plenty of public transportation options, this service is bound to aid the labourers, daily wage-workers and students looking to travel cheaply.

This was an important step to take in the face of rising fuel costs. There is still some way to go, considering the project is still incomplete as there are no bus stops or dedicated paths, but the government’s decision to make the routes operational regardless is noteworthy. In a time when financial constraints have severely limited lower-income households, such facilities are vital since they alleviate pressure.

To ensure that the bus service works in an orderly fashion in the twin cities, the government must now focus on completing the remaining aspects of the service. Through thorough analysis of data reflecting the most popular drop-off points, the authorities must strategically plan the location of bus stops. Furthermore, having a dedicated corridor—similar to the Red Line’s—will ensure that unnecessary interruptions and delays are avoided. It will even prevent traffic congestion on the roads. Only through research and thorough planning can this be achieved and the government must commit to the task.