Punjab by-elections: Ayaz Sadiq, Kh Salman Rafique resign from ministries

Federal Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique have resigned from their respective ministries ahead of the July 17 by-elections in 20 constituencies of Punjab.

Tendering his resignation, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that he is resigning from the ministry due to some personal reasons.

“I have forwarded my resignation to PM Shehbaz Sharif and will continue to work to strengthen the party,” he added.

Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarrar said that the federal minister for economic affairs resigned from the ministry to participate in the by-elections campaign.

