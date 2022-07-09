APP

Punjab govt to launch Murree bus service for 3 days of Eid

Rawalpindi-Punjab government would launch special bus service to facilitate tourists particularly during three days of Eid ul Azha.
According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq, the Punjab government under a plan formulated to reduce traffic load on the roads of Murree, which is the most attractive and famous hill station of Pakistan, would launch a special bus service for three days of Eid ul Azha. The bus service would run between Bhara Kahu and Murree.
The service would start its journey from Bhara Kahu, Green Line Bus Stand and families would be provided travel facilities on priority basis while the passengers would be charged Rs 100 per person, he added.
The DC informed that the bus service would help reduce traffic load in Murree.
The families traveling in the bus service would also be provided free shuttle service in Murree, the DC added.

