Rana Sanaullah complains to army chief about drugs case against him

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah has filed a written complaint with the army chief regarding the role of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in the drug case against him.

Sanaullah alleged in an interview that former prime minister Imran Khan, former advisor on accountability Shahzad Akbar, and former Director General ANF Major General Arif Malik were involved in filing a fake case of 15kg of heroin possession against him.

He further alleged that Akbar was in possession of the bag containing 15kg of heroin and that he asked the Islamabad police to plant it in his room at Parliament Lodges.

“When Islamabad Police refused, Maj Gen Malik got involved in this conspiracy and got benefits in return,” he claimed.

The interior minister said that in addition to Fawad Chaudhry, Tariq Bashir Cheema and Ijaz Shah in the cabinet also called the case a hoax.

Rana Sanaullah said that he has filed a written complaint with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa regarding the role of the ANF in the case, as well as complained to him in person.

While his complaint has been received, he said that the army has “its own method of investigation”.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM Shehbaz felicitates President Erdogan on Eidul-Azha

National

Ahsan Iqbal refuses to take action against family insulted him at a restaurant

National

By-polls in Punjab can change the political landscape: Sh Rasheed

Islamabad

Pak-Bahrain close ties provide opportunities for deeper cooperation: PM

National

No differences in party: Chaudhry Shujaat

National

Pakistan Navy continues relief operations in rain-hit areas of Balochistan

Lahore

CM Punjab directs for comprehensive arrangements for cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha

Lahore

CTD Punjab arrests six alleged terrorists

Lahore

Fayyaz Chohan claims receiving threatening call from ‘unknown number’

Islamabad

Met office predicts monsoon rain during Eid holidays

1 of 10,114

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More