Rescue-1122 cancels staff leaves on Eid days

Swabi – Rescue-1122 has declared a departmental emergency during the Eid ul Adha holidays and cancelled all the leaves of employees for serving people in case of emergency.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Rescue-1122 chaired by District Emergency Officer Rafiullah Marwat in which the emergency plan was finalized on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

The meeting directed to provide timely medical aid to the victims of any emergency in the district. Under the emergency plan, rescue posts equipped with ambulances will also be set up at mosques, Eid venues and key tourist spots in Kand Park, and Hund, etc.

On the occasion, District Emergency Officer Rafiullah Marwat directed all station house in-charge, store keeper, control room in-charge and administrative staff to be ready in time to deal with any emergency.

He directed all rescue staff to perform their duties enthusiastically, and ensure performance of all emergency vehicles, tools and equipment. He said that any kind of negligence will not be tolerated during Eid ul Adha. DEO said that Rescue 1122 was to help people in any emergency situation and urged people not to try to bathe or swim in rivers and streams to avoid loss of human lives.