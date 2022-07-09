Rescue operation continues in rain-hit Quetta areas

QUETTA – Jabbar Baloch, Administrator, Quetta Metropolitan Corporation, has said that rescue operation in rain affected areas of Quetta was in progress, adding that choked drains had been cleaned in Killi Sabozai and Shabo areas of Quetta besides improving the sanitary situation in the rain affected areas.

These views were expressed by him during his visit to Killi Shabuzai and Shabu areas on Friday. He said that in compliance with the directives of provincial government, rescue and relief operations were in progress in rain affected areas of district Quetta.

He said that the provincial government and PDMA had already declared Quetta as calamity hit area; therefore, concrete measures were being adopted for rehabilitation of the rain affected people. He added that relief operation in rain affected areas of Quetta was in progress, adding that choked drains had been cleaned in Killi Sabozai and Shaboo areas of Quetta.

On the occasion, central leader of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) MPA Ahmed Nawaz Baloch, Chief Sanitation Officer, QMC, Anwar Lehri, Naveed Baloch and elders of the area were also present.

Relief goods distributed in district Zhob

Naseer Nasar, Director General (DG), Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), said on Friday that relief goods had been distributed amongst rain affected families of Qamardin Karez area of district Zhob in Balochistan province, adding that more relief gears were being dispatched to the affected areas for further distribution amongst the affected families.

In a statement, he said that having received the information about damages caused by rains in Qamardin Karez, relief gears were distributed amongst the affected families.

He said that more relief items were being dispatched to the affected areas for further distribution amongst 100 rain affected families of Qamardin Karez in district Zhob. He said that damages caused by recent rains were being assessed, so that the affected families could accordingly be compensated.