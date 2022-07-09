APP

Security plan finalised for Eid-ul-Azha

FAISALABAD, Jul 08    –     The city police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan to maintain peace as well as ensure safety of people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. A police spokesperson said on Friday that Eid prayer would be offered at 881 places, including 595 mosques, 52 Imambargahs and 234 open places in the city. He said that more than 3,550 policemen along with five SPs, 18 DSPs, 12 Inspectors and 24 sub-inspectors had been deputed to ensure foolproof security.

The teams of Elite Force and Quick Response Force would also perform their duties, spokesperson added.

