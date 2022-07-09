News Desk

Several dead as torrential rains pound Sindh, Balochistan

Monsoon rains turned deadly Saturday after six people were reported dead in Balochistan and Sindh, while three were injured.

Four deaths in Pakistan’s largest city of Karachi were caused due to electrocution and other rain-related incidents, while major roads in the metropolis were also inundated.

For hours, I I Chundrigar Road, Burns Road, and streets around Sindh Secretariat were flooded — presenting a river-like situation.

However, the situation got better after local authorities started draining the rainwater from the streets.

Heavy rains in Balochistan wreaked havoc Saturday, causing flood drains to overflow and damaging the communication system in the province as a result.

