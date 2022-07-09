Shahzaib shines as KP Whites clinch National U19 Cup

LAHORE – Shahzaib Khan’s all-round performance helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Whites to a five-wicket win over Central Punjab U19 Blues and clinch the National U19 Cup title here at the Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura on Friday.

Chasing 215 to win, last year’s finalist Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Whites achieved the target in the 47th over for the loss of five wickets. Left-handed batter Shahzaib top-scored with a 95-ball 73, hitting eight fours. He also took three catches and was named player of the match. The 17-year old Shahzaib added an unbeaten 49 runs for sixth wicket with wicketkeeper-batter Zubair Shinwari (19*). For Central Punjab U19 Blues, Mohammad Zeeshan and Mohammad Maooz bagged two wickets apiece.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Central Punjab managed to score 214 for eight from their 50 overs. Opening batter Azan Awais top-scored with a 125-ball 100, which included 11 fours. The last year’s player of the tournament Azan ended up scoring 267 runs in the competition – a tally which included two half-centuries. Captain Obaid Shahid was other notable run-getter with 31 off 41 balls, striking one four and one six. For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Whites, captain Abbas Ali bagged three wickets for 34 runs from 10 overs. Jawad Ali picked two wickets for 46 runs from eight overs.

In individual awards, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Whites captain Abbas was named best player of the tournament for his all-round heroics, managing 172 runs and picking 10 wickets. Ali Ishaq from Sindh U19 Whites was named best batter of the tournament for scoring 316 runs from five matches at 105.33.

Aftab Ibrahim representing Sindh U19 Blues was named best bowler of the tournament with 13 wickets. His teammate, Saad Baig was named the best wicketkeeper of the tournament for nine dismissals behind the stumps and scoring 299 runs. The 12 teams will now feature in the National U19 Championship later this month. The PCB will announce the schedule and squads in due course.

Scores in brief

KP U19 WHITES 216-5, 46.5 overs (Shahzaib 73, Sherdil 44*; M Zeeshan 2-38, M Maooz 2-39) beat CENTRAL PUNJAB U19 BLUES 214-8, 50 overs (Azan 100, Obaid 31; Abbas Ali 3-34, Jawad Ali 2-46) by 5 wickets.