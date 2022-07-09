Shazia Marri slams PTI chief Imran Khan

KARACHI – Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Information Secretary of PPP-P Shazia Atta Marri on Friday said that PTI chief Imran Khan had established “Farah Gogi Raj” in the country by sloganeering to establish New Pakistan, while terrible face of Imran Khan had been exposed in the meeting of Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly. While slamming the PTI chief, she said that Imran Khan allegedly called his opponents thieves and now he himself has turned out to be a source of financial and moral dishonesty, said a statement. Ms Marri added that there is famous maxim of Hazrat Ali that power and wealth reveal the true nature of man so that all the shapes of Imran Khan reflect his criminal mentality. She said that former President Asif Ali Zardari rightly said that NAB and economy of the cannot run parallel while Imran Khan needs mental treatment.