Sheikh Rashid flays govt for withdrawing his security

Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has flayed government for withdrawing his security saying it betrays government’s mental disintegration.

The AML chief posted a tweet on Saturday in which he denounced government saying: “Inflation has risen to 34%.

The poor need food, not lecture.

The result of by-elections in Punjab could change the political landscape.

The government only wants to eliminate cases against it.

The gas and electricity prices will go up further.

The government has shown its vile mentality after taking back my three security guards.”

He was provided three Islamabad police personnel as a former federal interior minister.

Pertinent to mention here that Sh Rashid had already submitted an application with the Secretariat Police Station Islamabad about fears of being killed by the leaders of the ruling Nawaz League on May 01, 2022.