Six terror suspects arrested across Punjab

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday nabbed six alleged terrorists across Punjab including two from Lahore and recovered ammunition from their possession.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Shafqat, Jameel Ur Rehman, Waid Bhatti, Mohsin Khursheed, Imran, and Kashif.

The CTD teams nabbed four terrorists from five districts of Punjab and two from the metropolis of Lahore.

The counter-terrorism teams also recovered arms, ammunition, and explosive material from their possession.

