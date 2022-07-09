Suspected robber gunned down by policeman in Korangi

KARACHI – A suspected mugger was shot dead by a policeman when he tried to rob him in Korangi Industrial Area, according to police. Area SHO Akhlaq Ahmed said that Constable Adil was on his way home after performing his duty at around 4am when armed pillion riders intercepted him at Vita Chowrangi and snatched his cell phone and cash. As they were fleeing, the policeman opened fire on them, killing an unknown suspect, in his mid-20s, on the spot. However, his accomplice managed to escape.

The SHO said that the same suspects had looted another citizen around half an hour ago of this incident and his snatched cell phone was also recovered from his custody.