Israr Ahmad

Traffic police to perform special duty on Eid to maintain traffic discipline

ISLAMABAD – Prioritizing service to people and accomplishment of their responsibilities, cops of Islamabad capital police (ICTP) will perform special duties on Eid day to maintain traffic discipline in the city especially to check stunts of one-wheelers, bikers riding without silencers and ensure crackdown against those misbehaving with families during travel on roads.

In a meeting held on Friday and presided over by SSP (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanweer, special traffic enforcement plan has been chalked out by following directions of IGP Islamabad, Dr.Akbar Nasir Khan. Special squads have been constituted and cops will perform their duties at main avenues and public places to ensure smooth flow of traffic there.

SSP (Traffic) also constituted special teams to check one-wheeling and driving motorbikes without silencers by youngsters on the boulevards of the city. He said special vigilance would be maintained against those involved in road stunts and no such activities will be tolerated. Police would ensure action as per law against the violators.

SSP (Traffic) congratulated the citizens on the occasion of Eid and appealed them to cooperate with police by following traffic rules so that an exemplary traffic system could be maintained in the city.

