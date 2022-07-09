Our Staff Reporter

Two suspects held in injured condition after police encounter

HYDERABAD – Police have arrested two accused in an operation against criminals here the other day. The spokesman said in a statement that Latifabad B-section police arrested two accused Muhammad Akram and Adeeb Muhammad in injured condition after encounter and shifted them to hospital for medical treatment. According to Police record, both accused were found involved in theft, robbery, looting, police encounters, illegal weapons and other criminal incidents. The arrested accused in their initial statement also confessed to being involved in various incidents of looting from citizens at different places in Hyderabad, statement added.
Seven cases have already been registered against the arrested accused in different police stations of Hyderabad while further investigation was underway.

