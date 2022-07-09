Umar Akmal visits ailing Zulqarnain Haider

LAHORE – Pakistan cricket team batter Umar Akmal met with ailing former national wicketkeeper batter Zulqarnain Haider at his home on Friday. The right-hander batter inquired about Zulqarnain Haider’s health and prayed for his quick recovery. “I have nothing in my heart about the past and I am here just to meet you as a fellow cricketer and want to inquire about your health.” Akmal also prayed for the speedy recovery of Haider, saying, “I am available for you whenever you need.” In response, Haider said: “Umar Kamal came to my house and I have no regrets about him. I am grateful to Umar Akmal and also thankful to all the people, who visited and prayers for me.” Earlier, PCB’s director National High-Performance Centre (NHPC), Nadeem Khan, and GM Domestic Cricket Junaid Zia met with the ailing cricketer at his home and presented a cheque to the cricketer for clearing his hospital dues, and vowed to support him in the future too.