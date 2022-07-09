APP

Under construction dams to increase water storage capacity

ISLAMABAD- The under-construction dams will increase country’s total water storage capacity by 21.837 million acre-feet after completion. Garuk Dam, Winder Dam, Papin Dam, and Pelar Dam having combined water storage capacity of 0.142 million acre-feet are all set to start functioning. While Diamer-Bhasha Dam, Naulong Dam, Kurram Tangi Dam, Nai Gaj Dam and Dawarat Dam, having combined water storage capacity of around 7.747 million acre-feet, were in the initial stages of development. Similarly, the government is also planning to build seven more dams including Hingol dam, Akhori dam, Shyok dam, Munda dam (Mohmand Dam), Tank Zam dam and Chiniot dam in the country.These seven dams will add 13.948 million acre feet storage capacity to the current water reservoirs in the country.

 

