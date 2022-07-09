Our Staff Reporter

Uninterrupted power supply to be ensured on Eid: NTDC

LAHORE    –   National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) Managing Director Engineer Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan Friday said that the NTDC will ensure uninterrupted power supply to distribution companies during Eidul Azha.

He said this, while presiding over his first meeting after assuming the charge here at WAPDA House. MD Dr Rana Abdul said that the NTDC teams would remain alert at National Power Control Centre (NPCC) and all grid stations across the country, adding that for this purpose, surprise visits would also be paid by the management.

It was pertinent to mention here that in pursuance of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) govt of Pakistan Notification, Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan has taken over the charge as acting managing director NTDC on stop-gap arrangement on July 07, 2022. He rendered service over 30-year of extensive experience of power sector. He has served in power sector including NTDC on key posts like Deputy Managing Director (AD&M), GM (Project Delivery/GSC) North, GM (Technical), GM (TSG) and GM Asset Management North.

He also served as CEO FESCO, CEO LESCO, Chief Operating Officer Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park and CEO AEDB.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Imran Khan to address PTI power show in Lodhran on July 11

Karachi

Minimum wage for unskilled laborers fixed at Rs 25,000 in Sindh

Lahore

Six terror suspects arrested across Punjab

Islamabad

US, Pakistan resolve to give boost to bilateral ties

National

Bara people celebrate Eid BARA

National

PM pays tribute to ‘Madar-e-Millat’ on her 55th death anniversary

Islamabad

Sheikh Rashid flays govt for withdrawing his security

Islamabad

More Pakistani students to return to China for studies

Business

Enfeebling the private sector

Islamabad

Govt hikes power tariff by Rs1.55 per unit

1 of 9,358

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More