US, Pakistan resolve to give boost to bilateral ties

Pakistan Ambassador to US Masood Khan called on US President Joe Biden at Oval House, White House on Saturday.

The Pakistani envoy said that it was an honor for him to meet US President Biden. Both the US and Pakistan have resolved to strengthen their relations as they are marking the 75th anniversary of their relations.

The Biden administration accepted the appointment of Sardar Masood Khan as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States on Feb 6, 2022.

Khan has previously served as Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) and its ambassador to China.

He replaced Pakistani envoy in Washington Asad Majeed Khan.

