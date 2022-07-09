Agencies

Woman killed, other injured in armed attack

DERA MURAD JAMALI     –     A woman was killed and another injured in firing at a house in Dera Murad Jamali within the precincts of Police Station Baba Kot on Friday. According to police, unidentified armed men barged into the house in Dera Murad Jamali and opened indiscriminate firing, resultantly, one woman of Chinjani tribe was killed while another sustained injuries.

The body and injured were rushed to Dera Murad Jamali Hospital for completion of codal formalities and treatment, respectively.

The body was handed over to the heirs after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities while the injured was being treated. Further investigation was being conducted by the authorities of police station Baba Kot.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Imran Khan to address PTI power show in Lodhran on July 11

Karachi

Minimum wage for unskilled laborers fixed at Rs 25,000 in Sindh

Lahore

Six terror suspects arrested across Punjab

Islamabad

US, Pakistan resolve to give boost to bilateral ties

National

Bara people celebrate Eid BARA

National

PM pays tribute to ‘Madar-e-Millat’ on her 55th death anniversary

Islamabad

Sheikh Rashid flays govt for withdrawing his security

Islamabad

More Pakistani students to return to China for studies

Business

Enfeebling the private sector

Islamabad

Govt hikes power tariff by Rs1.55 per unit

1 of 9,354

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More