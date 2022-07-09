Woman killed, other injured in armed attack

DERA MURAD JAMALI – A woman was killed and another injured in firing at a house in Dera Murad Jamali within the precincts of Police Station Baba Kot on Friday. According to police, unidentified armed men barged into the house in Dera Murad Jamali and opened indiscriminate firing, resultantly, one woman of Chinjani tribe was killed while another sustained injuries.

The body and injured were rushed to Dera Murad Jamali Hospital for completion of codal formalities and treatment, respectively.

The body was handed over to the heirs after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities while the injured was being treated. Further investigation was being conducted by the authorities of police station Baba Kot.