2 injured as roof caves in

LAHORE – At least two people sustained injuries when roof of a dilapidated house located inside Bhatti Gate caved in on late Friday night.According to details, the roof of a house in Sheesh Mahal Ghati area inside Bhatti Gate was collapsed, burying two persons under the debris.

Rescue teams reached the spot and pulled out the trapped people from the rubble and shifted them to Mayo Hospital.

The rescue sources said that the injured persons were identified as Ghazala and Umar.