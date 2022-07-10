3 killed as dacoits barge into house

RAHIM YAR KHAN – Dacoits killed three persons and injured another in Basti Darigra in the area of Ahmedpur Lama early hours of Friday. Reports said that three to four armed dacoits entered Furqan’s house and tried to kidnap him,his brother Shahid and nephew Shehroz.But

All these persons resisted due to which dacoits opened fire on them.

As aresult all of them died on the spot while another injured family member was shifted to THQ hospital Sadiqabad.Later dacoits escaped from the spot

On Friday evening Inspector General Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ahmed with chief secretary Punjab visitedthe Kacha area near Rojhan few hours before the murders to monitor law and order situation there.Police stations in Ahmedpur Lama abd Bhong are considered easy targets for dacoits for kidnapping for ransom.

Meanwhile, a Pakistan Television News stringer from Sadiqabad Sher Muhammad Sahi was kidnapped by unknown dacoit gangs 17 days ago.On Thursday Sahi was released after paying the ransom amount Rs 3 million.Some sources told this scribe that few influential land lords of Kacha area played their role in the recovery of Sahi who was shifted to revine area of neighbouring province and RYK district police did not take any serious steps to recover him during last weeks.