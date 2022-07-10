APP

394 vehicles fined for overcharging, over loading

KHANEWAL   –    National Highways and Motorway police Khanewal Sector imposed fine over different vehicles for overcharging and over loading during a special campaign launched on Saturday. As per directives of the Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police Khalid Mahmood, the Khanewal sector launched a special camping against the vehicles involved in overcharging and overloading. The team checked various vehicles and imposed fine of Rs 220,000 on 216 vehicles for overloading. The motorcycle police also refunded Rs 33,800 from 178 vehicles and returned to passengers who paid extra fare to transporters. The motorway police urged masses to call helpline 130 in of any problem or inconvenience during travelling.

More Stories
Lahore

PM Shehbaz reviews measures for Eidul Azha

Lahore

No compromise on cleanliness arrangements: CM Hamza

Lahore

8,000 cops to guard city on Eid

Lahore

Ayaz Sadiq, Salman Rafique resign to run by-poll campaign

International

Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home, office

Islamabad

Punjab by-elections under old voter lists: ECP

Islamabad

Sana complains to COAS on ANF’s ‘disputed role’ in drugs case

Islamabad

Pakistan desires stronger ties with Turkey, Bahrain

Lahore

Nation celebrates Eidul Azha today

National

KP CM, Acting Governor greet nation on Eid

1 of 9,364

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More