After Jhimper tragedy, govt orders closure of coal mines

KARACHI – The provincial government ordered the closure of work in coal mines in Thatta and Jamshoro districts in view of the ongoing wet weather and the Jhimpir coal mine incident in which eight miners lost their lives.

A notification to this effect was issued by the director general of coal mines development that directed all coal mining companies and mining permit holders to close their exploration and mining operations immediately.

The order said that the monsoon currents were continuously penetrating in the country and likely to strengthen in the coming days and more rains were expected in Thatta and Jamshoro districts, which may lead to flooding in these areas.

Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh told that work in all coal mines in Thatta and Jamshoro had been stopped. “The decision to shut down mining was taken due to heavy rains,” he added.

He said that owners of the mines violating the ban would be prosecuted and their permits be cancelled.

As for the Jhimpir coal mine incident, he said that the flooded mine was owned by a private company and the district administration had been directed to lodge an FIR of the incident. “Action will be taken against the owner and contractor of the mine under the Mining Act,” he added.

He said that an investigation committee had been formed to determine the cause of the accident. It will include coal mines director general, chief inspector mines and representatives of miners, he added.

He said that as per the initial reports, the child who died in the mine was the son of a miner.

He said that the child’s father said that his 12-year-old son was standing near the mine when he slipped and fell into mine due to the force of the flooding water. “The inquiry committee will also look into whether the child was really with the father or inside the mine,” he added.

On Thursday, rescuers retrieved bodies of eight miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine near the Jhimpir area in Thatta district after frenetic efforts by several teams busy in the search and rescue operation for two days. The tragedy occurred in an area around eight kilometres from Meting railway station after water of hill torrents gushed into coal mines while workers were inside.