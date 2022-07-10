All set to celebrate Eidul Azha in AJK with religious zeal today

MIRPUR – The people of Jammu and Kashmir dwelling both sides of the line of control are all set to celebrate Eidul Azha with traditional religious zeal and fervor on Sunday.

The day will begin with special prayers in the mosques for the stability, integrity, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir and the liberation of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir.

The Indian occupational forces have denied denied access to hold Eid prayer congregations at open places besides locking major mosques and other big places of worships to resist Muslims desire to attend Eid congregations to offer the Eid prayer.

As such People of the Muslim majority Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, besieged in the bleeding valley were being deprived of celebrating the santified day, because of the total siege of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state by over two million Indian occupying armed forces in follow up of the August 5, 2919 unilateral sinister Indian unlawful action of revocation of special status of the Internationally acknowledged disputed Himalayan state.

Valiant Kashmiri Muslims in the occupied state, are, however, reportedly determined to celebrate Eidul Adha with full religious zeal and fervor despite the exceptional restrictions imposed by the occupational Indian forces, with renewal of the pledge to continue the liberation struggle, a report reaching from across the line of control here Saturday said.

The biggest eid prayer congregation is reportedly scheduled by the Kashmiri Muslims to be held in all circumstances at the compound of Dargah Hazrat Bal holding Central Jamia mosque in Srinagar, the report revealed.

Other big Eid congregations will also be held, despite all restrictions, imposed by the Indian occupational forces, at Eidgahs and Jamia mosques in Baramulla, Kupwara, Islamabad, Pulwama, Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Kargil and Leh, the report added.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, special Eid ul Adha prayer congregations will be held at all small and major cities and towns of all ten districts of the librated territory including the state’s metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Haveili, Hattiyan, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Rawalakot and Neelam valley districts where the people will offer Eid prayer at the mosques, eid gahs and open places.

Later on the ‘farzandan-e-Touheed’ will sacrifice animals following the Sunnah of the Hazrat Ibrahiem (AS).

AJK government has announced July 08 to July 12, 2022 official Eid holidays for celebrating the Eid festival.

Entire top jailed Kashmiri leadership the occupied state including the stalwarts of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) including Shabir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Farooq Dar, Asiyaa Andrabi and others have in their respective Eid messages from behind the bars and house arrests, reiterated that the people of Jammu & Kashmir living at both sides of theoC and rest of the world would continue their ongoing struggle for liberation from the Indian clutches in spite of all obstacles, the report added.