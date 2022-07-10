Anti-dengue surveillance to continue during Eid holidays

RAWALPINDI – District Health Authority had put field teams on high alert on possible breeding and spread of dengue, directing officials to continue indoor and outdoor dengue surveillance during Eid holidays, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Lubna Ishaq here Saturday.

The CEO told APP that the leaves of the anti-dengue workers had been cancelled for carrying out anti-dengue activities.

In the wake of ongoing rains, she added that threat of dengue larvae breeding had increased, which needed to be handled on an emergency basis.

Lubna said the staff had been advised to remain alert so that such cases could be dealt with promptly.

Pools of rainwater have exacerbated the risk of dengue in the city as water puddles were breeding grounds for mosquito larvae.

The CEO said that as many people travel between Peshawar and Rawalpindi on Eid days, the Pashto-speaking localities of Pirwadhai, Fauji Colony, Dhok Hassu, Westridge and Kohinoor mills areas have been declared high-risk areas.

She said a full-scale fumigation drive was underway in different city localities, mainly where dengue larva has been found.

Lubna said dengue fever was under-control in Rawalpindi and only 12 cases had been recorded so far, adding the health department was on high alert to cope with any situation.