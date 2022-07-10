Beyond the sanity of laws

A national issue could have been settled respectably by reasonable debate and inclusiveness but alas, devolve of decent due process or recognition, National Accountability (Amendment) Act 2022 finally has been made an ‘Act of Parliament’ after being returned twice by the President. NAB Ordinance amendments were also felt to be necessary by the former government. Despite this, they preferred to amend it without presenting the bills to parliament three times. And continued at whimsical expediency.

Article 89 of the Constitution empowers the President to pass a law after consulting the cabinet, provided an immediate action is needed when parliament is not in session. It seems that the President and his party enjoyed usurping legislative powers so much so that eight ordinances were passed by them in one day; and this after the parliament had been prorogued by them less than a month ago. The reasons behind those immediate actions and inability to summon a session have yet to be revealed by the previous regime. All parties abuse ordinance-making power equally, so let’s save it for another day.

With the recent amendment, the burden of proof is being shifted back to the prosecution. Therefore, anyone earning more than his known sources of income will not have to justify his wealth. Assigning the burden of proof to the defence is not a new concept. Several Anglo-Saxon countries have adopted it, including Malaysia, England, and Singapore. Since it is difficult to prove corruption, even in countries that present themselves as champions of civil rights, a presumption of corruption is attached to unexplained wealth.

By enacting the Criminal Finances Act, 2017, the United Kingdom has put in place deterrents against inexplicable wealth. As part of the Unexplained Wealth Order, agencies can ask anyone acquiring a property to explain how it was acquired, which is also known as the McMafia Order, which is named after a famous organised crime drama and book. In addition, an ‘Interim Freesing Order’ can be obtained to prevent the person from disposing of the property under question. Upon non-compliance of McMafia Orders, the court may issue a Civil Recovery Order to confiscate the impugned property unless the accused proves otherwise on a balance of probabilities.

Furthermore, the Columbian government reversed the burden of proof in cases involving the Anti-Money Laundering Law and the National Drug Act of 1986 and 1996. In 2002, Civil Asset Forfeiture Law 793 was passed, strengthening these measures. Among Latin American forfeiture laws, this one is the most comprehensive. Public office holders and individuals are subject to this law during their tenure in public office. Columbia has also introduced several laws criminalising unlawful wealth accumulation, and court proceedings thereunder require an accused to prove his case ‘beyond reasonable doubt’ instead of ‘balance of probabilities’.

Additionally, Antigua and Barbuda adopted a Prevention of Corruption Act in 2004 that targeted government officials primarily. The government could confiscate the property of a government official, or a civil servant suspected of committing financial corruption under this law and many others. These laws require the accused to prove that the property questioned was acquired legally.

There is also a non-conviction (civil) forfeiture law in Ontario, Canada called the Remedies for Organised Crime and other Unlawful Activities Act, 2001. When the Attorney General of Ontario files an application with the Superior Court of Justice, the legal machinery is likely to be activated. Any amount deposited in bank over ten thousand dollars needs to be justified by the depositor and he comes on the radar of Canada Revenue Agency.

For property that may be deemed to be instruments of crime under the said statute, the accused must refute the prosecutor’s statements. One of the provinces of Canada, Saskatchewan, allows the forfeiture of property suspected of being proceeds of unlawful activity. Defendant is required to prove admissibility of evidence according to civil standards, while plaintiff is required to prove admissibility.

Like this, Corruption and Crimes Commission Australia requires people who acquire wealth beyond their means to justify the legitimacy of their acquisition. Corruption and Crime Commission is empowered to investigate and confiscate unexplained wealth to reduce profitability of illegal activities.

As a result of the Financial Action Task Force’s growing stringency, Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) are also being targeted. PEPs are individuals who have been entrusted with prominent public functions or are related to someone who is. Our government, for reasons beyond sanity, is reducing the effectiveness of the national anti-graft body by shifting the burden of proof to the prosecution.

The future cannot be seen by those who only look at the past or present. A society without law is a society without freedom. To impart justice, law must be applied equally and blindly. Many of our laws are politically motivated, so they are rarely enforced, and even when they are applied, they are seldom accepted as a deterrent. The Hadood laws are the biggest mystery in the criminal justice system.

The clearest way to show what the rule of law means to us in everyday life is to recall what has happened when there is no rule of law. When the rule of law is upheld, people know what to expect, regardless of whether what they do is popular or unpopular. Conflicts between individuals and with state can be resolved through a law’s framework and rules. Having a fair, independent, and institutionally strong fact-finding process would benefit us all.

Wisdom lies in establishing a universally and morally acceptable due process. The amendments in NAB laws have raised many eyebrows and the integrity of the lawmaker is at stake. We hope that sanity will finally prevails for the larger interest of country and not for the few individuals who are already enjoying in the power corridors.