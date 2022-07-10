Book Banks

As is the case each year, starting August, children across the nation will be going to school with a shortage of books. Parent could potentially not only be looking at an increase in prices but also in scarcity of products for everything from books and stationary to school bags since major producers have stopped manufacturing new products.

According to media reports, publishers who have stopped printing new books for the textbook board argue that paper mill shave been raising prices on a weekly basis and therefore, refusing sales on prices previously agreed upon. As a result, education departments have failed to supply books to promoted students, and teachers have been unable to assign summer homework; all precursors to the academic troubles to come.

It is a frequently quotes figure that 44 percent of Pakistani children aged between 5-16 remain out of school—the second highest in the world—however, hard facts often tell incomplete stories. Where you would expect the reason for this high figure to be a lack of access to schools in remote and underdeveloped areas, it seems schools with all the obvious facilities—classrooms, teachers and students—lack just one essential tool for learning; books.

The mismatch between the number of students and the facilities available to them highlights a recurring problem in the education industry of Pakistan each year; poor assessment.

Only last year, education authorities decided to issue free textbooks to students hoping to encourage young boys and girls to join schools. This year, unfortunately, there simply aren’t enough books to go around.

Better assessment is not a new idea and criticism on planning and budgeting is a common affair. However, before making frequent and drastic changes—a daunting duo to begin with—we must first learn to make the best of what we have. Here is where we could learn a thing or two about reusing.

Pakistan annually generates 20 million tonnes of solid waste, a figure growing at a rate of 2.4 percent each year. A majority of this waste is paper and cardboard. A booming informal industry, valued at over $4.5 million in Lahore alone, of scrap collectors and dealers plays a leading role in reintroducing this waste to various industries largely through the reliance on child labour in hazardous working conditions.

On the flip side, an estimated half of Pakistan’s waste, containing books, many in decent condition, are routinely disowned, destroyed and disregarded. This results in a base of massive incinerators and landfills. A more creative alternative, these books are also used commonly as wrapping paper to serve fresh faalsa in the summers or perhaps makkai with peanuts in the winters by street hawkers.

These are books that can be used by school-going children at this very moment in time. Unfortunately, at the end of a school year, even if a person wishes to donate their books to someone who may make use of them in the future, they simply do not who to contact. Thus comes the need for book banks, something even the publishers’ union has proposed due to the national shortage.

The concept of book banks is not too different from that of ordinary banks; there are depositors and there are receivers. Only book banks serve an additional responsibility of connecting the donator with the best recipient in this transaction of donated books. If executed properly, it may even be viable for students to receive next year’s books in return for their deposited books.

Introducing the concept of responsible consumption and reusing with the help of book banks is a good value to instill in school children at a young age. It certainly is a far simpler process than collection, sorting, shredding, pulping, de-inking, drying and rolling, not to mention steps of quality control and transportation that come with recycling paper. Contrastingly, running book banks could potentially be done by student organisations on their own.

The bottom line remains, as long as there is uncertainty in the government’s tenure, there will be uncertainty in policies. Although it is possible that book publishers may not have their demands met anytime soon, the bare minimum that businesses can now ask off their policymakers is consistency.

It is yet to be seen how long these problems last and how quickly they are replaced by other—not necessarily better—problems and when they do, previous proposals will be chucked out the window and the debate will rage on to find more solutions to ever-changing problems on rotation in a never-ending state of limbo.