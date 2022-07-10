Ch Shujat calls for transparency, fairness in by-polls

LAHORE – Speaking in the context of PTI’s allegations that Punjab government was planning to rig the upcoming by-elections on 20 Punjab Assembly seats, President Pakistan Muslim League-Q Ch Shujat Hussain Saturday called for holding the upcoming by-elections in a free and fair manner.

“The government should ensure a level-playing field for all political parties [contesting the by-elections] by ensuring transparency and fairness”, he said while talking to AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood who called on him yesterday. Ch Shujat also called upon the political parties to accept the mandate of the winning party after the by-elections. “No matter which party wins the elections, its mandate should be accepted by all,” he stated.

Rejecting reports of alleged differences within the PML-Q,

He said there was no truth in such reports. He said he was in the favour of political differences among the politicians. “Truth of the matter is that difference of opinion is a beauty of democracy,” he maintained. Shujat, however, said that the differences should not turn into animosity.

He termed the talk of split in the party as a non-issue saying that non-issues were being projected like real issues in Pakistan. “All is well between me and Ch Parvez Elahi. Has anybody heard about me talking against Parvez Elahi? Or has he [Parvez Elahi] ever said a word about me?”, he asked.

Talking about the Kashmir issue, he said that Pakistan wanted a solution to the Kashmir dispute which was acceptable to all the stakeholders.

He stressed that the world should talk about humanity and rights violations in the held valley. He said he had a unanimity of views with AJK President over the Kashmir issue.

Ch Shujat also disagreed with the supposition that Pakistan was a weak country. “Pakistan is a strong country with great potential to develop in different sectors”, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood paid rich tributes to Ch Shujat saying he was a visionary person. “I always seek guidance from him on the issues concerning the AJK government,” he said. He also called Ch Shujat a man of crisis who always found a way out whenever the country faced any problem.