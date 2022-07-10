Collection of animal skins without district government permission banned: IGP

Islamabad-Inspector General of Police (IGP) on Saturday said that the collection of sacrificial animals’ skins was banned by the district administration and no one would be allowed to do so without permission from the relevant authority.

He said that donating animal skins to defunct outfits is also not allowed and a very strict action would be taken against those found involved in such exercise.

Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that collection of hides or giving it to proscribed organisations shall be checked by CTD to prevent financing to terrorist organisations in letter and spirit.

He said that no such stalls or collection points or hidden activities shall be tolerated adding that concerned SP shall be responsible for any illegality.

Meanwhile, police during a special drive against anti-social elements have arrested 13 outlaws in last 24 hours from different areas of the city, informed a police spokesman.

According to the details, Bani Gala police team arrested accused namely Waseem Ali and recovered stolen motorbike and 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

Bhara Kahu police arrested three accused namely Zeeshan Ali, Saddam and Hamza Iqbal and recovered two 30-bore pistol and one dagger from their possession, while police team also arrested two accused including a lady namely Muhammad Arshad and Shahida Bibi involved in immoral activities.

Shehzad Town and Khanna police teams arrested two accused namely Shahzad and Muhammad Bashrat and recovered two 30-bore pistol from their possession. Sabzi Mandi Police apprehended two accused namely Ayub Khan Shaker Ali and recovered two 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nominated accused and further investigation is underway.

Islamabad Capital Territory police have accelerated efforts against criminal elements in the city to curb crime and to save the lives and property of the citizens.