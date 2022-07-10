Cop hurt in scuffle with villagers during raid

Peshawar – During a raid to apprehend a proclaimed offender, a policeman was hurt in a fight with villagers.

When residents of Bazidkhel fought with police, an Assistant Sub Inspector named Islam Uddin was hurt, according to local sources.

The police were executing the raid to apprehend Nasim, who was allegedly a declared offender wanted by the local police.

After a tip-off that the alleged PO was nearby, officers from three different police stations raid Bazidkhel area where the scuffle occurred. Later, the attackers escaped.

Police officials visit families of martyrs: Meanwhile, police officers in the provincial capital and other districts paid a visit to the families of the martyred officers in their respective localities on Eid-ul-Azha to show their support and give them gifts and treats.

A spokesman for Peshawar police said that both senior and young officers paid visits to the martyrs’ families in the districts within their purview and visited the parents and kids of the fallen cops.

Eid gifts were given to the deceased policemen’s children.

In order to offer the families of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police’s fallen heroes the impression that the force has not forgotten their sacrifice, frequent visits are made, especially on festive occasions.

Security has already been stepped up for Eid-ul-Azha in the provincial capital and other districts of the province.

The provincial capital has more than 4,000 cops on duty to provide security to citizens.

Along with the regular police, the city will be patrolled by the Ababeel Squad, a quick response squad, a city patrol, and armoured personnel carriers during Eid.

A directive has been issued to all sub-divisional and divisional police officials to increase security at mosques, commercial centres, cattle markets, and other public locations.

After the families depart for their distant native regions to celebrate Eid, a number of theft and burglary occurrences are typically recorded in townships.

Police have been told to patrol certain areas more frequently and keep an eye out for any suspicious activity.

Also, the police in Mardan district have also deployed more than 1000 cops to guard mosques and other places during Eid days. An official said that Mardan DPO Irfanullah Khan has also cancelled the leaves of cops and ban weapon display and firecrackers.