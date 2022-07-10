Our Staff Reporter

‘Duties of doctors assigned to cope emergency situation in BMC on Eid-ul Azha’

QUETTA    –    Medical Superintendent (MS) of  Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital Dr Sultan Ahmed Lehri on Saturday assigned duties of doctors and paramedical staff to deal with any emergency situation during Eid-ul-Adha and monsoon rains. He said that  doctors and other staff should ensure their attendance during the holidays of Eid-ul Azha in the hospital. He said this while addressing a meeting on the occasion of Eid holidays  to ensure provision of medical treatment to the people in the hospital. He said  on the special instructions of Balochistan Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah and Secretary Health Nasir, doctors, paramedical staff and other, duties have been assigned at Bolan Medical Hospital to deal with any emergency situation due to Eid-ul-Adha holidays and monsoon rains.  Strict departmental action will be taken against the absentee, he said.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

PM Shehbaz reviews measures for Eidul Azha

Lahore

No compromise on cleanliness arrangements: CM Hamza

Lahore

8,000 cops to guard city on Eid

Lahore

Ayaz Sadiq, Salman Rafique resign to run by-poll campaign

International

Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home, office

Islamabad

Punjab by-elections under old voter lists: ECP

Islamabad

Sana complains to COAS on ANF’s ‘disputed role’ in drugs case

Islamabad

Pakistan desires stronger ties with Turkey, Bahrain

Lahore

Nation celebrates Eidul Azha today

National

KP CM, Acting Governor greet nation on Eid

1 of 9,364

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More