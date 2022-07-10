‘Duties of doctors assigned to cope emergency situation in BMC on Eid-ul Azha’

QUETTA – Medical Superintendent (MS) of Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital Dr Sultan Ahmed Lehri on Saturday assigned duties of doctors and paramedical staff to deal with any emergency situation during Eid-ul-Adha and monsoon rains. He said that doctors and other staff should ensure their attendance during the holidays of Eid-ul Azha in the hospital. He said this while addressing a meeting on the occasion of Eid holidays to ensure provision of medical treatment to the people in the hospital. He said on the special instructions of Balochistan Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah and Secretary Health Nasir, doctors, paramedical staff and other, duties have been assigned at Bolan Medical Hospital to deal with any emergency situation due to Eid-ul-Adha holidays and monsoon rains. Strict departmental action will be taken against the absentee, he said.