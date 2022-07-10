ECP seeks transportation plan from Sindh for 2nd phase of LG polls

KARACHI – The election commission has demanded the transportation plan for the Sindh government as preparations for phase 2 of the local government elections in the province, has entered in its concluding stage.

The polling for remaining 16 districts of the province has been scheduled for July 24. The local government elections will be held in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions’ 16 districts including Dadu, Jamshoro, Thatta and Sujawal. The election commission has presented its demand of over 5,000 vehicles for holding elections in the province, in a letter to the Chief Secretary of Sindh.

The electoral body has directed the government to submit its transportation plan for the 2nd phase of the local bodies election by July 14. The vehicles will be required for sending electoral material and the staff to the polling stations.

The election commission has set up 9,000 polling stations for the second phase of the local elections. In Karachi’s seven districts 5,000 polling stations being established for the concluding phase of the local councils election. The election commission in a letter to district returning officers (DROs) has directed that the election camps should be allowed at a fixed distance from the polling stations under the rules.

DMO urges all political parties to abide by code of conduct for LG elections

The District Monitoring Officer (DMO) appointed by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to oversee the conduct of the local government elections of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) on July 24, has asked all the political parties to abide by the code of conduct.

In an advisory addressed to the local heads of the political parties, DMO Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, who is also Hyderabad’s Deputy Commissioner, stated that the ECP had formed the monitoring team to implement the code of conduct in consultation with the stakeholders.

He advised the parties and the electoral candidates to avoid organizing public meetings and rallies as well as indulging in the celebratory aerial firing. The DMO further asked the parties to remove penaflexes, billboards and hoardings to avoid any sort of disturbances, clashes and conflicts.He said that the parties were expected to educate their workers, supporters and voters about the election process.

The political parties should play their role to make the elections free, fair and transparent, he added.